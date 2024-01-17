Union Bank assures of seamless service as new management resumes

Union Bank of Nigeria has reassured its partners, customers and critical stakeholders of continued excellent service and seamless operations following the recent appointment of Yetunde Oni, as new managing director/Chief Executive Officer, by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank assured its customers that as a long-standing financial institution in the Nigerian banking industry, it will continue to provide top-quality services and products while operating under the best tenets of corporate governance as enshrined within the guidelines of the CBN.

Under its new leadership, the bank pledged to sustain and drive initiatives that will continue to enable customer success and increase positive business growth.

Oni, new promised to maintain its legacy as a proudly Nigerian institution steadfast in its commitment to enabling success for its robust customer base.

Speaking soon after her resumption, she said: “Union Bank is an iconic financial institution with over 106 years of history providing top banking services to the Nigerian people. Under my stewardship, we will maintain our proud heritage and continue to be part of the growth and the success story of Nigeria and its people for the foreseeable future.”

The bank also assured all its customers of smooth operations in its vast network of branches nationwide and unhindered access to its top-notch, technologically innovative products and services. Depositors were also assured of the safety of their funds and urged to use their various channels for inquiries or assistance in resolving any issue.