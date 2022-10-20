Union Bank, MobiHealth partner to boost healthcare accessibility, affordability

Union Bank of Nigeria has partnered with MobiHealth International, a one-stop telehealth platform to boost healthcare accessibility and affordability in the country.

During a signing ceremony held in Abuja, Funmi Adewara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mobihealth said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how vulnerable Nigeria’s health sector is which is necessitates the need to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability.

“The prospect of scaling Mobihealth’s services to millions of Nigerians through this partnership with Union Bank has the potential to be a game changer, and we hope this will manifest the ‘health is wealth’ phase for the over six million Union Bank customers,” she said.

Adewara explained that the partnership has provided a platform that can be accessed by walk-in clients of some Union Bank branches nationwide, via web or mobile application ‘Mobihealth Consult’ adding that both online platforms have a friendly user interface and is secured with two-factor authentication.

Read also: Wellness healthcare launch online pharma market place

For domestic users, the initiative has an annual payment starting from five thousand Naira depending on the type of service subscribed for while for international users, subscription cost $5 per month.

The platform provides a series of medical consultations ranging from basic consultations to checkups, examinations of vitals and medication prescriptions which are carried out with devices that are powered with artificial intelligence all of which are FDA-approved.

Adewara disclosed that although the initiative has been acknowledged by the health minister, discussions are still ongoing for proper documentation adding that it is also open to partnerships with Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) and hospitals.

Mudassir Amray, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank said this partnership is part of the Bank’s commitment to delivering on its vision to be a trusted partner for customers as it looks beyond traditional banking services to deliver more value, leveraging technology and digital platforms.

He added that by leveraging Mobihealth’s solutions to deliver real-time, enhanced telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions geared towards providing affordable, all-inclusive clinic experiences, the Bank aims to expand access to high-quality and convenient healthcare services.