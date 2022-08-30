UBA notifies NGX, shareholders of delay in publishing half year results

United Bank for Africa Plc has informed the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the general public that the bank’s half-year (H1) financial statements and reports for the period ended June 30, 2022, submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is undergoing the required review and approval process.

Consequently, UBA is yet to submit its audited financial statements to the NGX. It noted that the audited financial statements will be published upon receipt of the CBN’s approval, “which is expected to be before Friday, September 9, 2022.”

United Bank for Africa Plc has in continuing compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies declared that the closed period for trading in the bank’s shares would subsist in respect of the 2022 half-year financial statements and reports for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Accordingly, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities (shares and bonds) of the bank until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 half-year financial statements and reports for the period ended June 30, 2022.