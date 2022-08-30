Sky Capital appoints MD, three non-EDs for Skye Bank Sierra Leone

Sky Capital & Financial Allied Limited, the financial services subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has announced the appointment of a new managing director and three non-executive directors for Skye Bank Sierra Leone.

Abiola Bolaji was appointed as the managing director while Ayoku Liadi, Abdul Sheku Kargbo, and Abel Onomake are the non-executive directors of the bank.

Bolaji is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, and has two Masters Degrees in Accounting and Financial Management (Distinction) and Corporate Finance from the ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, and University of Reading, United Kingdom.

He worked with Universal Trust bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank, and Stanbic IBTC rising to become a Regional Manager and managing 10 branches of the bank. He has received numerous awards for his outstanding performance both professionally and academically.

Liadi is an accomplished financial expert with over 25 years of progressive experience. He had served as the deputy managing Director of UBA Nigeria. He also served as the MD/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank Sierra Leone, leading the bank to become the most profitable bank in 2013.

Ayoku’s exceptional leadership also earned the bank the prestigious KPMG award for Best Customer Service Bank in 2012. He holds a BSc. in Business Management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, an ACA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of Lagos.

Read also: Bad economy and foreign capital

Kargbo is an executive director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the immediate past board chairman of UBA Sierra Leone. He has vast work experience in policy and strategy formulation locally and internationally. He is a LLM graduate of Birmingham City University, UK; Master of Arts in Human Rights, Globalization and Justice – the University of Keele, UK, and LLB (Hons) from the University of Warwick in the UK.

Onomake is a seasoned architectural consultant who has worked on key designs and supervised architectural and engineering projects in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia. He holds B.Sc and M.Sc in Architecture from the University of Ife and a Diploma in Valuation and Estate Surveying from the Architecture and Surveying Institute, Wiltshire, United Kingdom.

Taiwo Afolabi, the chairman of SIFAX Group, said the desire to make a sustainable impact in the financial sector across West Africa was responsible for the quality of leaders appointed to manage the financial institutions in Sierra Leone.

“SIFAX Group is synonymous with the delivery of best value and excellence. We know that a quality workforce and an experienced board would drive our vision of becoming the most desired financial services brand across the West Coast. We will provide all the necessary support needed for them to succeed in our quest to become a Pan-African financial institution,” he assured.