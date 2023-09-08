Trimble to enhance Nigeria’s agriculture, mining sector through digital technologies

Trimble, an industrial technology company, has disclosed plans to unlock opportunities in areas of agriculture, surveying, architecture, mining, construction, among others through the deployment of digital technology in Nigeria.

This is as the company says the stage is set for ‘Trimble Days in West Africa 2023’ conference.

According to Albert Momo, Trimble’s vice president and executive director in charge of emerging markets and funded projects, the conference will feature plenary, breakout sessions and live demonstrations by Trimble businesses in the geospatial, advanced positioning, land administration, agriculture, construction, and the utilities sectors.

“This event will unlock opportunities in areas including energy, mining, and geospatial as well as provide potential users with the requisite knowledge of Trimble solutions, as the company seeks to expand in the West African market.

“Trimble remains a dedicated industrial technology company that transforms the world in enabling customers to deliver prominent solutions with the use of core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics to connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability.

“Agriculture and Construction alone – two areas Trimble solutions support contributed over a quarter to the nominal GDP of Nigeria on 2023 Q1 and remain sectors that the Nigerian government is very keen to grow.