The Board of Directors of Total Nigeria, the downstream oil & gas subsidiary of a French multinational integrated company, has announced the appointment of Samba Seye as Managing Director (MD) of its Nigeria operations. Succeeding Imrane Barry who has been reassigned to TotalEnergies SE Headquarters in Paris, Seye’s appointment takes effect from September 1, 2021….

