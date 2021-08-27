Zee Oil and Gas gets permits to deepen oil and gas services

Zee Oil and Gas, a top oil and gas industry player has been granted permits by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to extend its oil and gas service footprints, a statement has said. “The oil and gas operator was recently granted five major permits by the industry apex regulatory body to offer key services across vital segments of the local oil and gas market”.

The permits position Zee Oil and Gas as one of the foremost operational and technical servicing firms in the most valuable market in Africa’s largest economy. The firm’s new market position is further strengthened by its proven expertise and undisputed operational testimonials as it was put through regulatory scrutiny before the permits were granted.

According to the statement, the latest permits grant the top oil and gas industry operator authorization to undertake engineering services, carry out electrical installation and maintenance work, supply equipment and material services which comprise valves, nozzles, flanges, seals, ‘O’ rings, bolts and nuts, run safety equipment (PPE) and chemical supply (general purpose and Analar grade), as well as deliver goods, materials and petroleum products road haulage in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking on the importance of the DPR’s permits that were granted to the firm, Ekene Ugbebor, the Chief Executive Officer of Zee Innovative Developments Limited said in the statement: “We continue to demonstrate an apt understanding of the oil and gas industry. This unrivalled market depth serves as a key success factor in all servicing and consulting engagements for our clients as we have consistently delivered efficient, cost-effective oil and gas support programs that keep delighting our clients.”

“The combo of permits granted to our firm by the Department of Petroleum Resources serves as a fresh lever for extending our impact across the industry network as we gear up to stimulate further efficiency in the market”, he added.