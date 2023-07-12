Three start-up firms clinch $10,000 growth fund in MarkHack

Three startup technology solution providers, Aremu, Ozi and Zander have won a total of $10,000 from Eko Innovation Center, organisers of Marketing Hackathon, MarkHack competition.

The fund is to assist the firms to transform their ideas into market-ready products and grow their business to contribute to the economy and provide employment.

Aremu, a robo-marketing tool that helps businesses run experiments to improve their product metric and conversion rate, won the grand prize of $5,000 at the grand finale of the event in Lagos.

Ozi, a web application that helps businesses acquire, engage and manage customer conversions all from one place emerged as the first runner-up, carting away the sum of $3000 while Zander, a web-enabled and user-customized response AI tool for automating social media marketing/management and all brand campaign processes emerged as the second runner-up with a prize of $2000.

The event with the theme ‘Unlocking the Power of the Creative Economy’, with focus areas on Immersive Experience (XR), Content Creation and Robo Marketing, was the second edition of MarkHack. It climaxed on a disruptive note with 10 startups engaging in an innovative pitch contest of ideas before industry experts.

Tosin Adelowo, co-founder of Aremu said the win is a validation that team Aremu can bring this great idea and vision to life with the potential of becoming a global brand in a few years”

He further expressed appreciation to the organizers of MarkHack for creating the platform that provides an opportunity for new ideas to be birthed in the creative space.

Victor Afolabi, the curator of MarkHack and Founder of Eko Innovation Center and Art of Technology Lagos, reiterated his vision for disrupting Nigeria’s creative industry with MarkHack 2.0 by capitalizing on the huge economic potential that abounds in the sector.

“The creative industry drives innovation and growth, which makes it a powerhouse for the Nigerian economy; and MarkHack 2.0 aims to disrupt the creative economy by providing a landing space for marketing and media professionals, tech enthusiasts, creators, innovators and industry leaders to collaborate and explore new and innovative ways to steer us into a future fit creative economy”, Afolabi stated.

With the rise of digital media, social platforms, and the increasing use of technology, the creative industries stand among the most dynamic sectors in the world economy, thereby providing new opportunities for developing countries Like Nigeria to leapfrog into emerging high-growth areas of the world economy.