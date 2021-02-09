BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Three growth drivers African businesses should embrace

business tools
Business Tools

African businesses that will thrive post-COVID must imbibe three critical attributes including good governance, partnerships, and technology said Shola David-Borha, CEO of Africa Regions at the Standard Bank Group, in a speech at BusinessDay African business convention, held virtually on Tuesday. David-Borha said that whatever your level of business, your governance structure must be improved,…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.