Tetra Pak promotes sustainable food packaging with ‘better with carton’ drive

Tetra Pak, a food processing and packaging solutions company, is set to launch its ‘Better with Carton’ drive to promote carton food packaging.

The company explained at a media parley recently that the ‘better with carton’ drive,was in line with its global commitment to ensuring improved food packaging by providing consumers with the highest quality packages.

It added that the campaign would create awareness among stakeholders about the worrisome environmental effects of other packaging materials and the need to switch to cartons for food safety and consumers’ health.

Oshiokamele Aruna, managing director, Tetra Pak, explained further that the company’s packages were environmentally sound because they were made from renewable materials, recycled to help prevent food waste and promote sustainability drive.

“Tetra Pak has committed to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its global operations by 2030. On an average, about 70 percent of our carton by weight is paperboard — renewable, plant-based material and made from FSC®-certified forests and other controlled sources.

“Renewable plant-based materials are better for the environment because they can be replenished over time and enable a move away from fossil fuel-based materials,” Aruna said, adding that as more companies globally continued to explore alternative packaging materials, it would help to achieve plastic reduction targets.

“Carton has won the hearts of many and certified as one of the most sustainable solutions because it is bio-based, recyclable, and reusable. It can be used to make new paper products within a cycle. With this in mind, Tetra Pak has decided to embark on an awareness campaign to, among other things, share the enormous environmental advantages and sustainability of carton and encourage more and more companies to switch to carton in their packaging,” he said.

Clement Sunday, marketing director, Tetra Pak West Africa, giving further insights into the proposed campaign said it was majorly an opportunity to share the positive experience of companies already using carton in their packaging to other people.

“The idea is to encourage most of our enthusiastic customers to share their voice on the positives of used beverage cartons so that more are aware of the enormous advantages of cartons,” he said.

Sunday added that the company was expanding its commitment to sustainability to stakeholders in West Africa through awareness drives and hoped to reach as many as possible in the immense benefits of using cartons in packaging through many activities including sustainability advocacy forums and seminar events which have been lined up for that purpose.

Meanwhile, the packaging company said it had been championing the continuous need for safe food packaging for many years and had made safety and health some of its guiding principles.