Flour Mills quotes N64.97bn Commercial Papers on FMDQ Exchange’s platform

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) continues to use its credible platform to provide enhanced registration, listing, quotation and trading of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets. This is in a bid to accelerate the development of the Nigerian debt markets.

The Exchange on March 13 quoted the Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc N13.33 billion Series 1 and N51.64 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N200billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange’s platform.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc is a Nigerian food and agro-allied company which evolved from a limited liability company to a publicly traded company, with a vertically integrated supply chain of food, agro-allied, logistics and support services businesses.

It is involved in the production of a wide range of food products, including flour, pasta, noodles, and ball foods. The proceeds from the quotation of these CPs, which are sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited (Lead Sponsor), Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and United Capital Plc (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, will be utilised by the Issuer to support its short-term funding requirements.

Speaking on the successful issuance of the CPs, Anders Kristiansson, Group Chief Financial Officer, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc stated “Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC is pleased to announce the quotation of the N13.33 billion Series 1 and N51.64 billion Series 2 CPs on FMDQ Exchange. This joint quotation is aimed at harnessing alternative funding sources to meet some of our working and other capital requirements as we seek to deepen strategic, growth-consolidating investments across our value chains and in enabling capabilities that would unlock greater value for our stakeholders.”

Also, Oluseun Olatidoye, head, Capital Markets, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited stated “FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited (“FBNQMB”), the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, is pleased with its role as Lead Arranger on the registration of the Flour Mills N200billion CP Programme and the subsequent quotation of the first two issuances under that Programme – N13.33 billion Series 1 and N51.64 billion Series 2. FBNQMB has a strong reputation for helping indigenous corporates access the capital markets to meet their funding goals and we are pleased to have been able to assist Flour Mills in tapping into the debt markets to access funding to meet their working and other capital requirements.”

The Nigerian CP market has remained a viable funding option for corporate entities seeking to finance their short-term expenditures, including working capital shortfalls. The Flour Mills CPs, as with other securities listed, quoted, and traded on the FMDQ Exchange’s platform, will benefit from the Exchange’s diversified market stakeholders, its highly responsive and efficient listing and quotation processes, and credible benchmark pricing required for appropriate portfolio valuation, amongst others. In support of its mandate to deepen the Nigerian financial markets, FMDQ Exchange will continue to support the efficient allocation of capital by providing a credible platform for capital formation and effective intermediation towards fostering economic growth and development.