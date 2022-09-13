Tech group introduces programme for pupils, students

Brainiacs STEM and Robotics have introduced the National Robotics League, an opportunity for primary, secondary students and undergraduates who are interested in robotics.

In a statement released by the organisation, competitions are an exciting tool for learning and they add a certain unique flavor to the learning experience.

The program aims to nurture youths to leverage existing technology in developing indigenous solutions. This is in line with the current mandate and action plan of the National Technology Development Agency to drive a strategic focus on enabling a digital economy.

The organisation added that the need to align the Nigerian educational curricula with the demands of the modern-day industrial sector has become paramount.

It stated that according to research, there are many vacancies in manufacturing that are yet to be occupied, owing to skills mismatch.

Furthermore, it explained that industrial growth “is driven by science and technology, how does Nigeria produce the needed skills and talent to drive manufacturing and industrial growth?

It said, “A significant way to do that will be to create an avenue that allows young Nigerians to channel their creativity, have fun and learn about the exciting world of robotics and consequently generate the interest in pursuing careers that make them able to fit into the skills demanded in the manufacturing space.

“Through the manufacturing process of robot building, students’ imaginations are captured as they design, build and compete with their own robotic creations.

“Through this hands-on effort along with industry partnerships, students gain practical knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) – all essential skills for manufacturing.

“The NRL is a job-driven, project-based STEM learning experience designed to address the biggest issue of the unskilled workforce.

“The NRL attracts smart, capable students who love to build things and solve problems. Exactly the type of people who we hope will make up the next generation of Future thought leaders.

“We must now “STEM” the tide of the growing skills gap and reinforce hands-on learning that excites students to learn more.”

Talking about the benefits of the programme, it said it will improve teamwork and collaboration skills, as well-structured, consciously designed competitions like NRL foster collaboration and teamwork, and facilitates a growth mindset among others.