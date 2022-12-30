Tech firm introduces financing options for car owners

Carviva Technologies Limited, an indigenous technology solution provider in Nigeria is deploying automotive solutions for the use of car owners which allows car owners to source genuine spare parts directly from dealers and manufacturers across the world.

Tagged Carviva Spare Parts Platform, it is designed to ease the challenges associated with the replacement of vehicle spare parts in Nigeria’s unstructured market by providing easy, cheaper, convenient, and smarter ways for car owners to maintain their vehicles via the digital space.

Giving reasons for the innovative solution, Kola Aroyewun Chief Operations Officer, Carviva, said the high influx of imitations and substandard parts in the after-sales automotive market has been a major challenge to many car owners in Nigeria.

Consequently, maintaining a vehicle is becoming more difficult due to the high cost of spare parts and the influx of substandard products as most of the spare part markets are flooded with substandard products, some of which are an outright imitation of the original makers.

Read also: FIRST E&P deepen community relation with medical outreach

“Today, vehicle owners experience a myriad of challenges while trying to replace faulty parts of their vehicles as brand new and genuine parts are generally expensive while the forex constraints are driving up spare parts prices; also due to the unstructured nature of the traditional spare parts market in Nigeria, car owners sometimes are told that goods bought cannot be returned while some dealers offer a limited warranty period of 3 to 7 days,” he said.

He said the products come with a six months warranty offer as spare parts are original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts, adding that the products are also delivered in Lagos and any other part of the country.

He said the digital solution makes it possible for car owners to access brand new spare parts directly from authorized dealers as opposed to relying on fairly used spare parts, furthermore the products come at the prevailing market prices as the buyers get near real-time quotes for the products needed at competitive prices.

Aside from granting access to genuine spare parts dealers, Carviva also offers financing via its partners to assist car owners who prefer payment installments and the buy now, pay later scheme.

“Our financing partner checks car owners’ credit score and depending on rating, the buyer is asked to pay an initial 25 – 30 percent of the total amount while the balance is spread over three months at zero percent interest,” he said.