FIRST E&P deepen community relation with medical outreach

In a bid to strengthen host community relationships, NNPC/FIRST E&P Joint Venture recently facilitated a medical outreach program benefitting over 2,200 people in eight Bayelsa communities.

The OML 83 and 85 NNPC/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (‘the JV’) conducted the medical outreach as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of people within its host communities.

“As an organization, we believe that understanding and addressing the needs of communities where we operate is an important part of maintaining a successful and sustainable business. Across Africa, health improvement continues to be a major pillar for driving socio-economic growth,” said Emmanuel Etomi, General Manager, Corporate Services at FIRST E&P.

According to Etomi, the targeted communities are Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana, in Bayelsa state. While the outreach was carried out by 62 medical doctors and other healthcare professionals.

He disclosed further that the program provided free preventive, referral and curative medical services to over 2,200 people across the targeted communities. Beneficiaries received free medication for malaria, diabetes, high blood pressure and various forms of optical ailments.

“We conducted this program in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, ‘To ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages’, and with this intervention, we seek to ensure that our stakeholder communities benefit from our presence in a meaningful way,” Etomi said.

The outreach resulted in the issuance of free deworming medication, six hundred and ninety-two pairs (692) pairs of prescription eyeglasses and one thousand two hundred (1200) mosquito nets to residents of the 8 communities.

“NNPC Limited is a socially responsible business and for us at NIUMS, while our primary responsibility is to ensure that the government’s investments are protected, we are also driven by partnerships to improve Nigerians’ lives,” Bala Wunti, the group general manager, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NIUMS) said.

According to him, NIUMS’ social interventions vision is to continue to operate in an ethical and sustainable manner, whilst dealing with any environment and social impacts occasioned by its activities.

“We believe that this outreach program will go a long way in addressing health challenges in the community. On behalf of the Management of NNPC Limited, I would like to extend our appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government, and our partner FIRST E&P for driving this program,” Wunti said.

Godfrey Goli, the chairman council of chiefs, Koluama II, and a beneficiary of the outreach, lauded the JV for the program which benefitted the lives of the people within the communities.

“I’m so grateful to the visionaries of this outreach. The positive impact of the program has been felt amongst members of the communities. The outreach has transformed lives through the provision of quality medical advice, general wellness education, and provision of free medication to treat the ailments of many in the community,” Goli said.

Another beneficiary, Ebimene Orunimighe who spoke on behalf of the residents and who got a free pair of prescription glasses after his eyes were duly examined by medical experts said that the outreach was of immense benefit to his community. “We thank the JV for its conscious efforts in helping our people”.

It would be recalled that in November 2022, the JV carried out an intervention to support communities devastated by flood in Bayelsa State with the donation of relief materials worth N170 million naira. Over 24,000 internally displaced people whose homes and farms had been flooded received aid from the intervention.