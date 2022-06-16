Systemspecs rewards winners of annual Children’s Day essay competition

SystemSpecs, a fintech and human capital management company, has presented prizes to winners of the 30th anniversary edition of its annual Children’s Day essay competition at a hybrid ceremony which was held recently.

Top winners of the competition were presented with gifts including tens of high-capacity laptops, top-notch headphones, free 3-month uLesson coding courses, 480-gigabyte internet data for one-year, branded travel suitcases, unique keepsake hoodies, thermal flasks, school bags, among many others.

Some of the honourees are 11-year-old Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, and 15-year-old Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of The African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos who emerged winners in the junior and senior categories respectively. Both emerged ahead of about 2,000 entrants from both private and public primary and secondary schools across the country.

Similarly, among the top 3 in each category are 10-year-old Somadina Edeh of Independence Layout Nursery and Primary School, Enugu State and Chetachi Best Mbalu from Lagooz School, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State, who emerged first runner-up in the junior and senior categories respectively; and 12-year-old Emmanuel Nkanu Nkanu of St Anne High School, Calabar, Cross River and 13-year-old David Nkereuwem of Holy Mary Comprehensive College, Benin City, Edo state emerged second runners-up in the junior and senior categories respectively.

Read also: Spotify to Acquire AI Text-to-Voice Platform Sonantic

The African Church Model College, Ifako Agege, Lagos and Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, that produced winning entries in the senior and junior categories, respectively, received 20 and 10 high-capacity laptops per school.

Ezekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert, the first prize winner in the senior category said, “When they broke the news that I had won the competition to me, I could not contain my excitement. I am delighted that I won and believe it will birth even more significant achievements for me.”

For Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo who was the champion in the junior category, it was a dream come true. He said, “I am happy I won. I have always looked forward to such a glorious time as this. I want to thank my teachers and my parents for their support.”

Shade Oluyinka Erinle, principal of The African Church Model College, Ifako Agege, Lagos, expressed delight on the champion his school produced.

He disclosed that the computers her school won will add immense value to the school’s brand promise of delivering qualitative education.

“On this special day, we crowned the champions of this year’s SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition and the schools that produced them in recognition of the need to emphatically celebrate young talents that emerge from Nigeria who have the potential to transform our world,” he said

According to the principal, there is always a need to encourage the younger generations because they will proffer solutions to some of Nigeria’s nagging challenges in the educational sector and also champion the vision of a new Nigeria.