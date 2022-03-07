SystemSpecs celebrates 30th Anniversary, insights into 3 decades of innovation

SystemSpecs, Africa’s foremost software and fintech giant, celebrates her 30th anniversary as it has transformed into a holding company and expanded its operations.

The software provider firm announced it has two distinct subsidiaries which are Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) and SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) in February, 2022.

John Obaro, Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs provided insights into some of the company’s biggest milestones and explained the firm’s three decades of innovation and impact, while speaking at the Business Network Experience session organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish.

According to Obaro, SystemSpecs was founded in 1992 when he left his job as a banker to start a wholly indigenous software company at a time when most Nigerians didn’t know what software was all about.

“After about 10 years in the banking sector, I resigned from one of the highest paying organisations in Nigeria, then founded SystemSpecs, a wholly indigenous software house.” Obaro said.

SystemSpecs is the creator of some of the most iconic technology solutions in Nigeria and beyond. These include payment platform, remita, human resource management solution, human manager, paylink and ecommerce platform.

SystemSpecs launched human manager arguably a global pioneer of employee self-service in the HR/payroll management in 1993, the product instantly became a trailblazer and was selected by the World Bank for the implementation of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s pilot of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), leading to a commendation of SystemSpecs by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in his book, My Presidential Legacy.

The tech expert also spoke about Remita, a fintech solution developed in 2005 as a one-stop solution to empower individuals and organisations to pay salaries across all banks, deliver tax schedules across all states, contribution deduction schedules to cooperatives, and also pension contributions to Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) of all the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).