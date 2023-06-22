Sujimoto gets global recognition

Sujimoto Group, a renowned name in luxury architectural designs in Africa, has been recognized and added to the exclusive list of outstanding architectural designs and exceptional luxury real estate companies in the world by Spanish luxury building materials manufacturer, Porcelanosa.

The luxury real estate company recognized as being among the top 20 developers awarded the esteemed Porcelanosa International Project Award (PIPA) 2023 for its exceptional brand of stylishly positioned, beautiful edifices has been creating luxury homes for Nigeria’s affluent and recognizable names for the past eight years.

Competing with over 2,320 architectural masterpiece projects dotted across the entire universe, Sujimoto earned its place in the array of luxury real estate in the world.

Sujimoto’s standout project that helped the company earn its place among the best was its audacious project, LucreziaBySujimoto.

Read also: Edo public service academy, US-based online varsity partner on digital learning

The project, a 15-storey architectural masterpiece deemed “the curves of Banana Island,” is an incredible edifice worthy of attention.

The project labeled as the symbol of architectural brilliance shows the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence as it continues to strive towards exceeding the standard in luxury building expectations.

Creating the architectural masterpiece wasn’t easy, the company said, as it spared no expense in creating luxurious real estate that meets the highest international standards.

The “Talk of the Town” project, as many have called assembled a team of designers and architects, both local and international, who meticulously studied how the Nigerian elites desire to live in their own villas, understanding their expectations and creating their desires through a first-of-its-kind architectural prowess of stacking villas on top of each other, creating a vertical estate that houses magnificent maisonettes and two of Africa’s best penthouses in the skies of Lagos.

The project, LucreziaBySujimoto, which many real estate professionals both in Nigeria and outside the shores of the country have described as breathless, is the brainchild of Olasijibomi Ogundele (GMD Sujimoto Group).

The luxurious and extravagant skyscraper was born from a visionary dream to revolutionize and elevate the essence of luxurious living in Nigeria. Inspired by the 16th-century Italian Renaissance and fashioned after the Duchess consort of Ferrara, Lucrezia de’ Medici, one of the most prestigious queens of her time. The Lucrezia project draws inspiration from the noble woman’s embodiment of elegance and ultimate sophistication, which were influenced by her royal bloodline.

Lucrezia won’t fail to attract Nigeria’s most affluent personalities due to its location on Banana Island, houses some of the country’s most notable billionaires such as Abdul Samad Rabiu, Linda Ikeji, Davido, Mike Adenuga, and many others.

Some of the qualities that helped the company earn its place among the most luxurious buildings in the world were its being the first building in Nigeria with a glass-reinforced concrete (GRC) facade and housing Africa’s first-of-its-kind interactive lobby.

It also features Africa’s pioneering virtual golf bar, with over 2500 courses.

Lucrezia is also the first building in Africa to have over 48 electric vehicle charging stations, the first of their kind on the continent.

The Lucrezia also showcases a one-of-a-kind, fully furnished private IMAX cinema room with a Bang & Olufsen standard electronic system.

Speaking on the recognition, Sijibomi Ogundele, Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, said, “In creating the Lucrezia, our intention was to build the best living experience any HNI could ever dream of. This is why we visited the best penthouses in Dubai and the best homes in Cape Town; we came back armed with the right team of experts, ensuring we cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s in the delivery of the most luxurious building any human being can ever wish for”.