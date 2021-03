The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) posted N24.19bn trading surplus in December, 2020 following strong global demand for crude oil. The amount is an increase of 80.12 percent compared to N13.43 billion recorded in November, 2020. Other factors which contributed to surplus include the improved performance by the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), the Petroleum…

