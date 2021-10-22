STL Trustees bags innovative trustee company of 2021

STL Trustees Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading corporate trustee firms, has been awarded the “Innovative Trustee Company of the Year 2021”, by Marketing Edge Magazine Brands and Advertising Award of Excellence.

The award conferred on STL Trustees is in recognition of its creative service delivery and product offerings as well as its innovative practices that meet and exceed clients’ growth strategies.

Marketing Edge Magazine Brands and Advertising Award of Excellence is a yearly offering of MARKETING EDGE magazine that is designed to demonstrate its commitment to its vision of ‘Promoting the Brand Idea’. The event has been widely accepted and applauded by not just the industry but entire corporate Nigeria, both private and public.

“Being recognized as the most innovative Trustee Company of the year reinvigorates our dedication towards our clients and strengthens us as a team to do more. We thank Marketing Edge for this recognition and dedicate the award to our esteemed clients and partners for their continued trust and confidence in our brand. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do”, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of STL Trustees, Funmi Ekundayo said while commenting on the award.

STL Trustees combines the skills of highly experienced Trust professionals with proprietary cutting-edge technology platforms and software to meet its client’s specific needs while at all times maintaining the highest level of professionalism, governance and compliance.

Corporate entities and private individuals know that with STL Trustees on their professional advisory team, they will receive personalized service, customized solutions to support each strategy, and well-managed administrative and operational processes.

STL Trustees Limited provides private, public, and corporate trust services. For the past three decades, the company’s growth has been exceptional, making it one of the fastest-growing corporate entities operating in the Nigerian capital market.