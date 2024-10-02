Stephen Alangbo bags BusinessDay’s CEO awards

Stephen Alangbo, managing director/CEO, Cornerstone Insurance Plc

Stephen Alangbo, managing director/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, has been recognised as one of BusinessDay’s top 25 CEOs in Nigeria for 2024.

With over 30 years in the Nigerian insurance industry, his journey of leadership and innovation has reshaped the trajectory of Cornerstone Insurance.

In July 2023, Alangbo succeeded Ganiyu Musa as CEO. Under his stewardship, the company achieved a 38 percent growth in revenue to N30.6 billion from N22.2 billion in 2022.

Read also: Glitz, music herald BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards 2024

This performance was driven by Alangbo’s commitment to customer-centric strategies, operational efficiency, and expanding product offerings across key market segments.

Beyond financial growth, Cornerstone Insurance’s international standing has also flourished under Alangbo’s leadership.

In 2024, the company was recognised as the Best African Insurance Company by the African Insurance Organization (AIO) during its awards ceremony held in Windhoek, Namibia.

In addition to his expertise as a Life Insurance Specialist, he secured second place in the African Insurance Award for Best CEO of the Year 2024, further cementing his reputation as a distinguished leader in the industry.

Share