Standard Chartered wins 2022 Global Transaction Banking Innovation awards

Standard Chartered Nigeria has emerged winner of the 2022 ‘Outstanding Use of Technology in Cash and Liquidity Management’ award and the Best Bank for Trade Finance in Nigeria award by Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards 2022 (GTB22)

Speaking at the awards, Ibiyemi Okuneye, head of transaction banking, Nigeria and West Africa said, “On behalf of Standard Chartered Bank, and the Transaction Banking Team in Nigeria and West Africa, I say thank you. We remain successful leveraging our product capabilities, services and unique footprints.”

“We are investing significantly in technology and continue to position as a trusted partner to our clients as they scale and drive efficiency in their businesses,” Okuneye said.

“We are redefining the client experience and taking engagements to a whole new level through co-creation and strategic alliances.”

Commenting on the second award – Best Bank for Trade Finance Nigeria, she added, “as a leading Trade and Transaction Banking institution, we recognise how critical it is to continue to offer innovative trade and working capital solutions.”

She said the bank is central to helping its clients build resilience particularly in times of unprecedented disruptions and vulnerabilities, noting that Standard Chartered is focused on supporting them to facilitate their digitisation journey and to also actualise their sustainability agenda.

“This award underscores our differentiated proposition as we continue to deliver value even in challenging macroeconomic conditions. We are very proud of this award and remain committed to providing our clients with the best curated solutions and services that support their goals and aspirations,” Okuneye said.

Standard Chartered Bank offers a variety of solutions that support innovative seamless trade and investment transactions for clients such as the Straight2Bank platform.

It is a fully integrated Internet banking platform that caters to transacting and reporting needs across cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance.

Clients are able to achieve more efficiency in trade processing through being able to Initiate trade transactions 24 hours a day, utilize pre-defined templates, access an extensive clause library and utilise a built in multi-tiered authorisation matrix for trade authorisation amongst other benefits.