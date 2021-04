Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has appointed Yinka Sanni as its new Chief Executive for Africa Regions and a member of the Group Leadership Council. Sanni, the group’s Regional Chief Executive for West Africa, takes over from Sola David-Borha, who is retiring after thirty-one (31) years of distinguished service to the group….

