NESG appoints Boye, Nwuneli, Toriola, 6 others as Board Directors

As part of efforts to improve on its mandate of driving advocacy for the nation’s socio-economic platform, the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of new members as Board of Directors to oversee its affairs.

The appointment of the nine new board members was announced during the group’s Annual General Meeting held recently in Lagos, and is expected to strengthen and improve policy advocacy.

The newly appointed board members are Ndidi Nwuneli, managing partner, Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Limited and founder, Leap Africa; Amina Maina, Group CEO, MRS Holdings Limited; Mike Sangster, CEO, Total E&P Limited, and Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria.

Other newly appointed directors joining the board are Omoboyede Olusanya, CEO, Flour Mills Nigeria plc; Wassim El-Husseini, MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria plc; Nnanna Ude, managing partner, Agon Continental Limited, and Lanre Akinbo, managing partner, Wizer Resource & Advisory Limited and Wizer Consulting Services LLP.

Furthermore, Kyari Bukar, managing partner, Tran-Sahara Investment Corporation, will return to the NESG board.

While welcoming the new members to the NESG, Asue Ighodalo, chairman, board of directors, NESG, stated that the directors would collaborate and work towards the mandate of the NESG in the national interest.

“The newly appointed directors should collaborate with current board members to drive the mandate on Nigeria’s foremost think-tank and policy advocacy group in the national interest,” Ighodalo said.

He further commended older members of the board for their commitment in the national interest and urged them to remain steadfast, innovative and resilient despite the challenging times.

Older members of the board include Olaniyi Yusuf (vice-chairman); Osagie Okunbor (2nd vice-chairman); Laoye Jaiyeola (CEO); Foluso Phillips, Adedoyin Salami, Yinka Sanni, and Udeme Ufot.

Other current board members are Tony Attah, Wonu Adetayo, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Adekunle Elebute, Frank Aigbogun, and Segun Ogunsanya.