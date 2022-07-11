Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers pledges customer service excellence

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reiterated its commitment to the well-being of its customers.

Olumide Oyetan, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers stated this at the 2022 edition of the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Employers Forum. The virtual event which was themed ‘Pension Smart: Equipping your Employees for a Better Future’ dissected topical industry issues, exploring new and efficient ways to better serve customers.

The yearly Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Employers Forum is a broad-based platform created by the Pension Fund Administrator to engage employers on current and long-term pension issues and to develop strategies that will enable employers to continue to offer employees access to high-quality pension services as an important part of the total staff benefits (compensation) package.

Acknowledging the role employees play in the efficient operation of any organisation, Oyetan noted that the survival of business enterprises depends on ensuring the general well-being of their staff and having a pension fund provides an avenue for employers to plan for the future of their employees.

“For employers, the importance of planning towards the well-being of their employees remains paramount to the survival of such organisations. Having a pension system in an organisation demonstrates the employer’s commitment to the future of its employees,” Oyetan said.

Read also: Awabah partners Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers to deepen micro pension inclusion

While appreciating employers for the confidence bestowed upon Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, noted that the organisation has continued to demonstrate its ability to deliver value, being the largest pension fund administrator in Nigeria, both in volume of Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) and value of Assets Under Management (AUM) based on the 2020 Annual report of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Highlighting the organisation’s capabilities, Oyetan said: “We at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers have continued to demonstrate excellent leadership in pension management in Nigeria. Through our technological offerings, we have continued to unbundle the challenges associated with pension administration as contributors can access their funds from any part of the country. As an organisation, we remain committed to enabling dreams, expertly managing contributors’ funds, and partnering with stakeholders to develop our industry and economy”.

“While we continue to demonstrate this leadership role, we implore contributors who are dissatisfied with services offered by their PFA to take advantage of the ongoing Transfer Window in order to join the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers family and enjoy the unique solutions and benefits we offer,” Oyetan added.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers is committed to delivering optimal value to existing and intending clients with utmost professionalism and expertise.