Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers increases customer access with new branch

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, recently opened a new branch as part of its commitment to increasing customers’ access to excellent pension services in Nigeria. The new branch office is located at 76A Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The Pension Fund Administrator noted that the new branch is an additional avenue for the company to serve the pension needs of its current and prospective clients.

Olumide Oyetan, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, highlighted that the new branch is part of the organisation’s efforts at availing customers’ the opportunity to directly interact with the company as regards their pension contributions, retirement plans, benefits and any other information that they may need.

“The new branch is a fulfilment of our promise to make quality pension fund administration and financial management services available to more Nigerians. This expansion is part of our growth strategy to spread our footprints across Nigeria and enhance accessibility to pension services. As usual, customers can enjoy excellent customer experience at the new branch, while we continue to ensure availability of our digital channels for as many customers who wish to transact from the comfort of their homes or offices,” Oyetan said.

“The growing size of pension assets is impacting the financial landscape, and as a forward-looking pension fund administrator, we understand that increasing the accessibility of our pension services will aid the overall quality of experience for pension contributors,” he added.

Nike Bajomo, executive director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, while appreciating clients for the continued trust placed in the organisation to support their financial journeys, noted that the organisation would continue to provide world class pension fund solutions to make client experience optimal at all touch points.

“We cannot but appreciate our esteemed clients for their unwavering commitment to us. They are the reason we exist and the reason we will never cease to innovate and deliver quality financial solutions to meet their needs.”