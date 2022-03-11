Stanbic IBTC impacts young Nigerians through its Youth Leadership Series

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group held its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, which was designed to up-skill and empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders. The event held at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos was themed ‘Becoming’. The 2022 edition, the fifth in the series, attracted youths across Nigeria. The session was informative, exciting, and memorable.

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc spoke on the rationale behind the 2022 Youth Leadership Series. He noted that one of the financial institution’s core mandates remained the creation of opportunities for the youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“We are pleased that the 2022 edition of the YLS engaged young Nigerians, and thereby set them on the path to self-discovery. This occasion marked the fifth year of our YLS series, and we are proud to have chosen to inspire youths to be the best versions of themselves and encourage them to achieve their goals and aspirations. At Stanbic IBTC, we recognize the youths are the leaders of tomorrow, and we are conversant with their needs. We thus created this platform to sensitise youths to imbibe a solution-oriented mindset. Not only to position them to think outside the box, but also help them proffer solutions that will enhance the economy,” Sogunle said.

He said “as an organisation that leveraged new digital technologies to ensure seamless banking, we introduced our AI robot called Pepper to participants. The robot displayed at the event further reiterated our innovation and readiness to serve our customers and clients.”

Read also: How convergence of technology, culture leverages football to drive youth development

The 2022 edition of the YLS had two exciting and engaging panel sessions – ‘Building Achievement Through Consistency and Perseverance’, and ‘Life Planning in an Unconventional Career’. Professional and illustrious individuals drove discussions that touched various sectors at the high-impact sessions.

The panel sessions featured experts such as Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Piggy Vest; Femi Omogbenigun, CEO, 3Line Technologies; Chude Jideonwo, lawyer, media entrepreneur, and founder of Joy Incorporated.

Other panellists at the sessions were Dipo Awojide; Bunmi George, CEO, Shredder Gang; Tomie Balogun, business entrepreneur; and Ekene Nwaokoro, Investment and Portfolio Manager at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank expressed excitement about the annual Youth Leadership Series. He said, “Stanbic IBTC has remained committed to encouraging entrepreneurial skills among Nigerian youths. Panellists spoke on the benefits of building achievement through consistency, resilience, and perseverance to achieve individual, corporate and national goals. We are delighted to have hosted the fifth edition of the YLS.”

Stanbic IBTC, Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial institution, has continued to demonstrate its passion for youth empowerment.