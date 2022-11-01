Songhai HMO partners ZMKC on healthcare services

The Songhai Health Trust Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) Limited has signed a strategic partnership with Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre Ltd (ZMKC) to provide high-standard healthcare services in Nigeria and even Africa.

The signing which took place at ZMKC facility in Abuja is also aimed at strengthening the efforts to curtail the high cost of medical tourism abroad by Nigerians.

Olatise Olakunle, the chief medical director of ZMKC said the centre’s facility which is the “most renowned renal care service provider in West Africa at the moment”, will be inspired to improve its service with the new collaboration.

Read also: Jiji Nigeria guides customers to safe online Black Friday deals

He explained that ZMKC has two branches in Lagos and Abuja where different medical services are provided, including dialysis and kidney transplant with an impressive success rate.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a silent killer that has become a global public health issue in the past decades and affects more than 10 percent of the population worldwide.

On his part, Bello Bwari, the managing director of Songhai HMO said the partnership was aimed at promoting a high standard of medical care within Nigeria.

He also assured that all the enrollees of Songhai HMO and its partners will enjoy better access and a more affordable option under the strategic partnership.