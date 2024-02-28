Simba Solar unveils new product for energy solutions

Simba Group, a player in renewable energy, has unveiled the Simba Solar ‘Talegent’ Series of solutions.

This latest offering is designed to simplify the switch to solar energy for homes across Nigeria. The Talegent series brings to the market advanced technology, featuring specialized solar inverters equipped with MPPT Charge Controllers and versatile battery combinations, including the more advanced Lithium Ion.

The Talegent range of products meets various home energy needs and stands out as a unique solution in the market.

Speaking at an event organised to launch the product, Sandipan Bhattacharya, business head of Simba Group’s Power Division, according to a statement, championed this new energy solution, stating, “The Talegent Series marks a milestone in Simba Solar’s journey towards sustainable and efficient home energy use.

“At a time when energy costs are rising, solar solutions provide home users with a unique opportunity to enjoy regular power supply and reduce costs. However, these solutions can be quite complex and confusing. We at Simba Solar want to simplify the selection process for our customers.”

He was joined by Adebimpe Adebisi, head of retail at Simba, who added, “Talegent embodies Simba Solar’s commitment to ‘Going Solar Made Simple’. Designed with user convenience in mind, these systems are user-friendly and quick to set up, making the transition to solar energy easy for our customers. We are committed to guiding them through every step of the process.”

Simba Solar’s Talegent Solutions will be introduced through the company’s authorised retail network, providing flexible options to accommodate different energy needs and financial considerations.