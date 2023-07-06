Shell appoints Gbobo as managing director gas distribution company

Shell has appointed Ralph Gbobo as the Managing Director of its gas distribution company, Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, with effect from July 1, 2023, the company said in a release.

Gbobo succeeds Ed Ubong who has taken up a new position within the Shell group.

Until this appointment, he was the Manager, Commercial and Non-Operated Venture of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Shell Shareholders Representative for the seven SPDC onshore non-operated venture assets.

Gbobo comes to SNG with a wealth of oil and gas industry experience. SNG is part of the Shell Energy business line in Nigeria.

“Ralph’s appointment is a product of diligence, competence and commitment to Shell’s core values and our drive to powering progress by delivering more and cleaner energy to businesses in Nigeria,” said Markus Hector, General Manager, Shell Energy Nigeria.

Read also: Unified Payments appoints Vivian Okolo as Director

According to the statement, Gbobo will be responsible for leading SNG and safely delivering its domestic gas growth aspirations.

“He is passionate about unlocking the domestic gas-to-energy value chain to support the development of the Nigerian economy.”

Speaking about his appointment, Gbobo said: “I am filled with humility and resolve to spark innovation, promote sustainable growth, and create shared value for all.

“Collaboratively, we will drive advancements, empower communities, and demonstrate outstanding performance in our mission to achieve a cleaner, and promising energy future for Nigeria.”

Gbobo’s 21-year career in Shell has seen him move from the crude and products supply and trading development in the downstream to several other roles in the upstream, including Commercial Manager Crude Handling and Gas Integration Manager roles.

The new MD holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering and an MBA. He has a strong zeal for nurturing talent and manages a diverse team that aims to bridge the Nigerian energy gap.

Ralph Gbobo is a father of four boys and his interests include fishing, sailing, travelling and golf.

—