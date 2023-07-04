Unified Payments appoints Vivian Okolo as Director

Unified Payment Services Limited, Nigeria’s financial technology service provider, has announced the appointment of Vivian Okolo as the Director of Corporate Services.

Agada Apochi, managing director of Unified Payment Services Limited, said “Okolo brings invaluable experience, rare leadership skills, and strong business acumen to the leadership team at Unified Payments. With her proven track record of delivering exceptional results and driving strategic initiatives, we are well-equipped to elevate our organization to greater heights.”

Okolo brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership skills and strong business acumen. Having joined Universal Payments in 1999, she initially worked in the Information Technology Group, where she played a pivotal role in driving the company’s technological advancements.

Her dedication and expertise led to her appointment as the head of the acquiring department, where she spearheaded the expansion of the merchant acceptance network. During her tenure, Unified Payment Services Limited experienced significant growth in its merchant network, surpassing income targets.

One of Okolo’s notable achievements was overseeing Unified Payment Services Limited’s successful application for the Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) License from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2011.

Read also: Banks’ credit rises by N4.54trn in one year

As Group Head of IT, she was responsible for overseeing the infrastructure, software, and bespoke processing services operations of the company. Her leadership and expertise in this domain were instrumental in driving efficiency and innovation within the organization.

Okolo is a highly qualified professional, holding a B.Eng. in Computer Science and Engineering from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology. Additionally, she obtained an MBA in Marketing from ESUT Business School.

Her commitment to continuous learning is evident through her participation in prestigious programs such as the Senior Management Programme and Advanced Management Programme at Lagos Business School, the AMP-CEP Global program at IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and Cornell University in the USA.

In her new role as Director of Corporate Services, Okolo will draw upon her extensive experience in marketing, stakeholder management, customer experience, and IT user services. Her track record in driving strategic initiatives and delivering outstanding results with unwavering focus positions Unified Payment Services Limited for future growth and success.

In addition, the Unified Payments Group comprises, Unified Payments Nigeria’s premier financial technology service provider, Hope PSBank, a premier payment service bank, Payattitude, a digital-first payment scheme, UP Digital, which is a telecom value-added service provider; and TM30 a software solutions provider.