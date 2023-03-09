Seplat says engaging with Ministry of Interior on allegations of racism against CEO

Seplat Energy Plc said it aware of a news report following a letter regarding the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roger Brown.

This was noted in an announcement on Thursday authorised for publication by Basil Omiyi, Independent Chairman, on behalf of the entire Board of Seplat Energy Plc.

The announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).

Seplat Energy refuted as false the allegations against Mr. Brown, “which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Mr. Roger Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction.

“The orchestrated media reports are clearly calculated to spread false information. Seplat Energy will be engaging with the Ministry to reject the impressions created by these allegations”.

“The Board believes that these allegations are a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

“Over the past decade, Mr. Brown has earned an unblemished record of service and leadership in the Company. On 8th March 2023, the Board of Seplat Energy unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Mr. Brown, who continues to discharge his duties and responsibilities as CEO from the SEPLAT UK office,” SEPLAT said.