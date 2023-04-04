Schneider Electric aids FNSB with solar facility

Global electrical, digital and sustainability leader -Schneider Electric has reiterated its commitment to driving sustainability, with the official commissioning of a new solar energy system at the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB), which was donated in partnership with renewable energy engineering manufacturer, Eauxwell Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the event, the Country President, Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, highlighted the alignment of the solar system installation with the United Nations SDG goal of affordable and clean energy for quality living in the 21st century.

He said: “The solar energy system’s installation provides FNSB with the accessible, renewable and clean energy it needs to power daily requirements and enhance the quality of education students receive.”

The solar energy system installed was designed to include the recently launched HomayaPro solar inverter and has received laudable testimonies on the impact the system has made in the short time since its installation.

The Chairman of FNSB, Fusi Akinkugbe, expressed his gratitude to the company, saying: “The promotion of sustainable energy will significantly propel human development thereby improving the lives of individuals and communities while creating cities that are safe, resilient, and sustainable.”

“With the power pandemic in Nigeria, Schneider Electric has proven to be a leader in driving both life and energy sustainability by making life easier for everyone. The solar energy system installation has made a world of difference to FNSB. During instances of grid outage, the students are still able to use electrical equipment and their electronic learning devices in a conducive environment,” he said.

Appreciating the founder and sponsors of the FNSB, Ajibola Akindele said the FNSB’s operations is a drive to sustainability in its unique way, “In a world where people are averse to accepting and aiding persons with special needs, it is wonderful to have the FNSB committed to empowering and changing lives for the better.”