Sanlam Nigeria offers product to help families meet funeral expenses

Sanlam Nigeria, a member of the Sanlam Pan African group, has introduced a new product that will help families meet funeral expenses of their loved ones, as well as code to help policyholders process claims.

The new products, ‘Family Love Plan’ and the ‘Code of Confidence’, were launched at a glitzy event in Lagos attended by customers, leading brokers and other stakeholders as part of activities to mark the country’s 63 anniversary.

The Family Love Plan is a funeral plan that helps policyholders honour and celebrate their loved ones who are no more without worrying about the financial burden of funeral expenses.

According to Tunde Mimiko, managing director of Sanlam Life Insurance, “Family Love helps you give a memorable farewell to your departed loved ones with love and dignity. At Sanlam Nigeria, we understand the love and care you have for family. This is why we created the Family Love plan. With Family Love, you don’t have to break the bank or compromise on your class, to give your beloved parents, that your favourite uncle or even in-laws, a deserving farewell when the eventuality happens.” He went on to state that the plan was the company’s gift to Nigeria at Independence.

The Code of Confidence is a unique product in Nigeria that enables Sanlam customers to report and settle third-party motor insurance claims using a simple USSD code, *1056#. The first-of-its-kind in Nigeria, the product has since gained traction and popularity in the market.

Bode Opadokun, MD/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance, expressed his excitement about the official launch of the Code of Confidence. He emphasised the brand’s relentless commitment to stakeholder-friendly ideas and innovations.

He said: “We are particularly proud to highlight our USSD Code of Confidence, *1056#, which revolutionises the way our customers report and settle 3rd party motor insurance claims. With this innovation, our customers can rest assured that they are just a dial away from getting their motor insurance settled on the spot.”

Industry watchers agree that the launch of both products reflect Sanlam’s continuous innovative strategy and commitment to customer satisfaction.

“To buy the Family Love Plan, visit the Sanlam Nigeria website www.sanlam.com.ng and select your preferred package, and follow the prompts. To use *1056#, Sanlam customers simply need to dial the code on their mobile phones and follow the instructions on the screen. The code works on MTN and Airtel networks on any mobile device.”

Once the claim is initiated, a Sanlam representative will contact the customer within 24 hours to verify the details and process the payment, the company said.

Sanlam Nigeria, formerly FBN Insurance, comprising Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Limited, is Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance company with multiple awards and recognitions including 4-time World Finance Life Insurance Company of the Year among others. With a presence in over 66 locations, the brand is easily one of the most retail-driven insurers in Nigeria boasting a sales force of over 3000 sales champions and strong user-friendly technological support to ensure on-the-spot policy uptake.

Sanlam Nigeria is a member of the Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA), a truly pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage founded in 1918 as a life insurance company. Headquartered in South Africa, the brand has grown to become Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, with a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent including Nigeria, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Indeed, Sanlam operates in 8 out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with over 154,000 employees globally, delivering superior value to customers, shareholders and the broader society.