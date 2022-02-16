Samsung launches Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 phones with camera, batteries efficiency

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 ultra phones with the quality camera, performance, and connectivity in order to give mobile users quality experience.

The phones, which are part of the ground-breaking new editions to the S Series, have premium cameras, superfast connectivity, long-lasting batteries, and innovative new ways to share everything the Galaxy name is known for.

Charlie Lee, managing director of Samsung Nigeria, MX (Mobile eXperience) Business, said at the launch in Lagos that Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S Series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience.

“For the first time in Samsung smartphone history, you can also experience epic performance with the latest 4nm processor. Even though there is low penetration of the 5G network in Nigeria, the Galaxy S Series is enhanced with 5G capabilities, to help you game, stream and work across all your favourite apps with incredible ease,” he said.

According to him, Samsung constantly push to raise the bar on its premium devices, which is a leap forward for mobile technology, and its sets a new standard for what a smartphone can be.

Solomon Osibeluwo, key channel manager/ training management, Samsung Electronics West Africa said the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a device that breaks the rules of mobile innovation and is truly a leap forward in mobile technology.

Read also: Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 11 series smartphones into Nigerian market, competes on quality, price

According to Osibeluwo, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sets a bold standard for smartphones and merges the best of two smartphone legacies which are the famous power of the Note Series and the pro-grade camera with performance of the S Series.

“With advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created,” he said.

On her part, Joy Tim-Ayoola, head of retails, Samsung Electronics, West Africa said Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are mobile devices that fuel creativity and self-expression.

She added that with dynamic cameras, enhanced image processing and large bright displays, the company has taken creativity to another level.

Okwara Stephen, key account manager, Samsung Electronics West Africa said the Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts the best performance and speed of any Galaxy smartphone.

“It is expansive and bright display represents mobile technology at its best and most visually stunning. With 45W superfast charging, Galaxy S22 Ultra is a device that truly keeps you connected anywhere,” Stephen said.