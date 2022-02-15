Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 11 series smartphones into Nigerian market, competes on quality, price

Xiaomi, one of the world’s foremost smartphone companies that expanded its footprint to Nigeria since 2019 has launched its latest Redmi Note 11 series into the market.

The Redmi Note 11 series with new features comes with three all-new devices. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S come in three variants – 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Redmi Note 11 comes in three variants – 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

The price for Redmi Note 11 Pro starts from N147,000; the Redmi Note 11s price starts from N125,000. The price for Redmi 11 starts from N99,700 and the brand owners said the prices are about 40 percent lower than the competition in the same category.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos recently where trade partners across Nigeria were in attendance, James Ikpe, Marketing Communications, Xiaomi Technology said to kickstart the year 2022, Xiaomi came with a device that most consumers love, revealing that over 240 million units of Redmi Note have been sold since its introduction.

He said the new devices come with updated features that give them an edge over competitors.

Read also: TECNO introduces the world’s first telescopic macro lens for smartphones

“Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before”.

Raising up the flagship camera experience Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S once again feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing user to capture and share moments of life in high resolution and true-to-life details.

James Ikpe said the main camera of the devices leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light.

“The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S features a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies”.

On the size of the battery, Ikpe assures that all the three Redmi Note 11 series devices are equipped with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. “Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbocharging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which take as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of battery. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to100% in around an hour”.

He said Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using a flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S rise to the challenge with advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM.

With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, providing more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.

Xiaomi is actively expanding its networks through mobile operators and online distributors to increase the availability of their devices at multiple touchpoints.