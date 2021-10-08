Samsung lauds SIMS Nigeria for efficient service delivery to customers

Samsung Electronics West Africa has lauded its sales and distribution partner, SIMS Nigeria, for its outstanding service delivery to customers as it celebrates its 28th anniversary.

Danny Kim, managing director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, said the longevity of the partnership is a testament to the strength of Samsung as a brand in Nigeria as well as the customer trust and loyalty developed over the years.

Kim said SIMS Nigeria has been outstanding in its customer service delivery which is one of the reasons customers keep going back to purchase Samsung products from their shops nationwide.

“We are also very grateful to our customers and we would love to celebrate our milestone partnership with SIMS Nigeria by rewarding them for their loyalty to our brand as well as SIMS Nigeria, our reliable sales and distribution partner,” he said.

Read also: Samsung ranks top as most preferred electronics product in Brand Africa 100® List

According to Kim, the company is honoured and elated to be celebrating this very important milestone of its journey in Nigeria with its loyal customers.

Ike Eyisi, director, Operations of SIMS Nigeria, said customers are at the heart of the company’s partnership with Samsung, adding that this celebration is really about customers who have made it possible for the company to remain in business.

Eyisi said SIMS Nigeria on its part will be doling out amazing discounts and other freebies to customers on electronics purchased from SIMS Digital Centres nationwide in commemoration of their 28th years’ partnership with Samsung.

“We implore our customers nationwide to avail themselves of this opportunity to purchase quality electronics at discounted prices. This is our way of saying thank-you to our loyal customers for their unflinching support over the years,” he said.

The Samsung-SIMS Nigeria partnership is built around providing customers with a good shopping experience and delivering excellent products and services to consumers nationwide in a convenient and exceptional fashion.