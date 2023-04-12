Rolad Properties canvasses quality, excellence to drive business growth

Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, a real estate investment and development company, has canvassed quality and excellence to drive the growth of businesses, adding that such drivers should be part of the core values of an upwardly mobile business.

Oladotun Oloyede, the company’s Founder and CEO, stated this at a social gathering organised by the company where staff and other stakeholders were commended for their trust in the firm as a real estate brand.

Oloyede, also the founder/CEO of First Fountain Homes, commended the stakeholders for their commitment to ensuring that the company’s core values were upheld.

“2023 has come bearing a greater level of standard real estate delivery and plans are already in motion to make business processes more efficient,” he assured.

Read also: Firm urges investment in real estate to hedge funds against inflation

Ayodeji Oloruntoba, the chief operating officer, First Fountain Homes, expressed gratitude to staff members and clients for believing in the vision of the company for “delivering smart homes to smart Lagosians.”

While talking about the completion of the first phase of the project, Oloruntoba said that the second phase, which was the construction of 3-bedroom terrace duplexes, would commence this year.

Head of Operations, Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, Yemisi Okunlade, assured that 2023 would be a great year for investors and land buyers because, according to him, more high-value and affordable products would be launched, accompanied by top-notch service delivery.

Highpoint of the event was the award presentation to outstanding staff members and stakeholders who also won gifts like cars, gadgets, home appliances, holiday trips among others.