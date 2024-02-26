ReelFruit inaugurates $2.5m dried fruit processing plant in Ogun

….as Abiodun pledges more support for industries

ReelFruit also known as Nature’s Bounty Health Products Limited, has inaugurated a $2.5 million, 800 metric tons capacity, dried-fruit processing factory, which is the largest dried fruit processing plant in the Country, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The inauguration of the dried fruit processing plant was borne out of ReelFruit Management’s desire to reduce post-harvest losses of agricultural produce, especially fruits, and empower farmers across the country, particularly in Ogun State and its environs.

BusinessDay reports that the $2.5 million dried-fruit processing facility located in Abeokuta was jointly financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Alitheia Identity Fund and First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Speaking at the inauguration which was held recently in Abeokuta, Affiong Williams, the CEO of ReelFruit, said the inauguration of the dried fruit plant was a fulfilled dream as it would boost agriculture and agribusiness in the Country; empowering farmers and curbing increasing post-harvest losses.

She said, “Today marks a momentous occasion in the history of our company.

“We are proud to have commissioned the largest dried fruit factory in Nigeria, which serves as a testament to my long-term unwavering belief in Nigeria’s agricultural and manufacturing opportunity.

“We are going to process our range of dried fruits at scale, to serve customers across the country, as well as sell ‘Made in Nigeria’ to the rest of the world, creating hundreds of jobs, and positively impacting farmers.”

Earlier, Sarah Werth, USAID Nigeria’s Deputy Mission Director, declared that USAID’s investment in the Nigerian economy especially in agriculture and agribusiness spanned 25 years, including its investment in ReelFruit, which is a deliberate effort of USAID to ensure that Nigerian farmers are empowered in terms of funds and necessary agronomic training.

“In a world grappling with climate change and protracted conflict, the importance of food security cannot be overstated. USAID stands in solidarity with our Nigerian partners, such as Nature’s Bounty, as they tackle the root causes of hunger and poverty.

“With a $500,000 grant from USAID’s West Africa Trade and Investment Hub, Nature’s Bounty supported 350 smallholder farmer networks across eight states in Nigeria—Kaduna, Oyo, Edo, Ondo, Adamawa, Ekiti, Niger, and Lagos. Farmers received training on good agronomic practices and established a direct channel for purchasing fresh produce.

“The impact of this partnership extended even further as Nature’s Bounty leveraged an impressive $2,000,000 in private sector funding, which led to this state-of-the-art processing factory”, she said.

But, Governor Dapo Abiodun declared the Government’s intention to further create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the State with unhindered access to both agricultural and industrial land as well as the availability of skilled and semi-skilled labour for would-be investors in the State, saying all efforts would be made to boost industrialization and agribusiness in Ogun State.

The governor, who was represented by Adebola Sofela and Sola Arobieke, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment and Special Adviser on Investment, respectively, added that more economic incentives and infrastructure would be undertaken to improve ease of doing business in the State.