Realtor launches foundation to empower young people

The Group Managing Director of Numero Groups of companies and southwest Chairperson for Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Mrs. Omowunmi Olalere has admonished Nigerians planning to venture into business to be open and embrace collaboration in others to succeed.

Speaking during the third anniversary of Numero Groups of companies, Omowunmi who also unveiled her foundation named, Omowunmi Olalere Foundation attributed some of the failure experienced by many business owners to the inability to study the industry they want to venture into and network with the right people that are already in the business.

“Before I started my companies, I did a lot of research and had interaction with core business owners which gave me the opportunity to combine their challenges and strength to start my own business. So any time I have challenges, I always have one or two people to reach out to that guide me so that I don’t make the same mistake they made in the past.”

Olalere who is an ex-banker and graduate of Agricultural Economics said that most of her companies were birthed as a result of her experiences.

She said, “Numero Groups comprises of Numero Homes Global Resources, Numero Farms, Dozen Price and Numero Facility Management. Today, we are launching Numero Advantage which will also offer another fascinating experience.

She hinted that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic they were able to keep the business moving, “Numero Farms in collaboration with Dozen Price was able to record appreciable growth during COVID-19 as they were supplying farm produce such as eggs, chickens among others to different estates.

“Today we are taking it a step further which informed the theme for this 3rd anniversary ‘Taking the Big Leap’ with the launch of Numero Advantage and Omowunmi Olalere Foundation. Numero Advantage offers five different products aimed to help people own a housing collective or as an individual in the easiest way considering the economic reality in the country.

“Omowunmi Olalere Foundation was established due to my passion for discovery and growing young talents to realise their dream. During the last Olympics, Nigeria’s representation was not encouraging which prompted me to join the Federation, go for election and I won.

“As the South West Chairperson for Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, I think of what I can do differently because it’s not just about having a portfolio. The Foundation aims to discover talent.”