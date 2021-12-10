Honey production: Delta gives support packages to bee farmers

Delta State Government has given farm support packages to bee farmers who enrolled in the 2020/2021 cycle of the Youth Agricultural and Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), to expand their Bee-keeping enterprises.

The beneficiaries numbering 21 were drawn from different local government areas across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The items presented to each beneficiary included 10 beehives,10 stainless stands, one stainless honey press, two metal smokers, one bee uniform, a pair of rain boots, a pair of hand gloves, and transport support.

Speaking during the handing out ceremony, Thursday, Eric Eboh, a professor and the chief job and wealth creation officer of the state, said the state government was pleased to introduce apiculture among the agricultural enterprises supported under YAGEP.

He explained that the inclusion of apiculture was informed by the commercial importance of its products, particularly honey in food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and other industries, coupled with the profit potentials for youths in agriculture.

“The beneficiaries are youths that are already involved in apiculture and physically verified as owners and managers of beekeeping enterprises. They were retrained to improve their production and management skills and practices” Eboh said.

“Following their successful training, they are being provided today with support packages which comprise beehives with cover, iron stands, stainless honey press, smokers, and bee suits. The support package is designed to help the beneficiaries grow and sustain their individual beekeeping enterprises,” he added.

Read also: NGMC, Transit Gas partner to construct LNG plant in Ajaokuta

Eboh noted that the support to youths in apiculture would impact their output, productivity, and incomes in line with the job and wealth creation agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, Sunday Ojenima, the consultant and chairman of, Beekeepers Association of Delta State, expressed happiness and appreciation to the state government and to the job creation bureau for ensuring that apiculture was included in YAGEP.

He assured the state government that with proper monitoring and mentorship, the YAGEPreneurs would enjoy bumper harvests in honey production by April next year.

Sam Ndikanwu, programme supervisor, YAGEP, had earlier said it was the first time bee-keeping was introduced in YAGEP, stating that the beneficiaries were appreciative of the efforts of the state government to improve their productivity.

He added that all the items needed for honey production had been given to the beneficiaries for the growth of their enterprises, beginning from the hives to the processing equipment.

He expressed hope that with the support package given to them coupled with the market availability, bee farming in Delta State would flourish.

In their reactions, Jerome Unukevewere (Ughelli South LGA), Emeka Ossaite (Ndokwa West LGA) and Simeon Edeh (Warri South LGA) who were among the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the state government for including apiculture among the agricultural enterprises in its job creation programme.

They said the support package would go a long way in helping them to expand their businesses, thereby improving their economic fortune.