Real estate firm gets brand ambassadors

Evertop Realties Limited has unveiled two Nigerian musicians as its brand ambassadors.

According to a statement by the firm, the ambassadors are Chigozie Wisdom and Ibitoye Jeje, both of whom are gospel musicians.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kolade Adepoju, CEO, Riel Homes, said one of the reasons why the Agency decided to work with these people is because they are known for integrity.

He said: “One of our core values as a company is integrity and we believe that both of them coming on board now is going to be a great impact to our business.

“These two massive forces are coming together to ignite the spark of our brand and make it visible,” he said. “we believe they have what it takes to make impact.”

Riel Homes is a full-fledged real estate and asset management company based in Lagos State, Nigeria.

It is one of the real estate agencies that is keying into making renewable, green and smart home available in Nigeria and abroad.

Jeje said the core value of the Agency instigate her decision to join the team.

“Anybody who does business with Riel Homes can rest assured that everything is by the book.

“The Agency always holds its end of the bargain,” she said. “If we collect your money, you get your land.”

Supporting Jeje’s claim, Wisdom said integrity is the yardstick driving the Agency.

“Our collaboration with Riel Homes will create awareness and make a paradigm shift in the real estate sector,” he said.