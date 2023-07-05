PWAN resolves 6-year land dispute, offers incentives to buyers

It has been a long trek to the resolution of a dispute between Property World Africa Network (PWAN), a property investment and development firm, and some subscribers to its estate in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The company has, after six whole years, resolved the dispute between it and some people who subscribed to its Diamond Estate located behind Shoprite and Sangotedo Monastery, off Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

As a way of showing its integrity and empathy with the subscribers, the company has offered incentives to the subscribers, giving free building plans and expert advice to start building.

Some of these people, according to the company, subscribed to plots of land in the estate in 2017, but were unable to take possession of their land due to some unresolved issues, adding that some of them didn’t make any effort towards securing allocation of the land even after making payment.

However, the dispute was resolved this year after it was reported to Augustine Onwumere, Chairman, PWAN Group, at a meeting between the affected customers. By reason of this meeting, subscribers could now access their land or start building on it.

Onwumere noted that the estate had witnessed significant infrastructural development, while several new projects in the vicinity had already begun construction.

“PWAN will provide necessary assistance, such as facilitating approval process and supplying construction materials. The company aims to make the estate habitable by coordinating efforts to collectively develop the necessary infrastructure,” he assured.

The chairman reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing value and fulfilling its promises to customers by ensuring that everyone received what they paid for.

“With the collective efforts of the customers and the company, the estate will soon become a thriving community,” he assured, disclosing the company’s plan to station a container on-site, stocked with cement and other building materials for customers to purchase conveniently

He added that a team of experts would reach out to every customer to guide them through the required procedures, including sand filling and ensuring the land was ready for use.

Tope Brown, who purchased his land in 2016, said initially the skepticism about getting possession of the property had been resolved. He commended the firm for its commitment to rectify the matter.