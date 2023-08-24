Publicis Groupe appoints Emeka Obia as strategy director

Publicis Groupe, a French multinational advertising and public relations company, has appointed Emeka Obia as its integrated strategy director for Central and West Africa region.

Emeka, in his new capacity will spearhead growth initiatives for Publicis Groupe’s clients across 22 diverse markets in the region.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the head of strategy and planning at Insight Redefini, Nigeria, an affiliate of Publicis Groupe.

In that role, he skillfully steered the strategy and planning function across the group, supervising entities like Insight Publicis, Leo Burnett, Starcom Media Perspectives, and All Seasons Zenith.

“Emeka Obia’s journey to this significant role showcases a remarkable trajectory of expertise and strategic prowess,” according to a statement.

Widely acknowledged as an award-winning integrated strategist, Emeka’s track record is punctuated by his adeptness at tackling intricate business challenges.

He has consistently pioneered campaigns, platforms, and immersive experiences that ingeniously embed brands into cultural contexts.

His strategic acumen is built upon a foundation in brand strategy, storytelling, and grasp of digital innovation and content planning.

From industry giants to ambitious challengers, his portfolio encompasses brands in FMCG, Banking, Insurance, Tobacco, Healthcare, and Non-profit sectors.

Brands such as MTN, Stanbic IBTC, Heineken, Nivea, Philip Morris, Amstel Malta, Lipton, Mondelez, Leadway Assurance, World Bank IFC, and Ford Foundation have all benefited from his strategic insights.

His reputation also extends beyond his professional achievements. As a faculty member at the Executive Programme in Advertising, School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University, Emeka imparts contemporary advertising operations and best practices to aspiring industry leaders.

His mentorship extends globally, encompassing insititutions such as Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands and the African Leadership University in Mauritius.