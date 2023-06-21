Providus Bank partners GEN to deepen entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with Providus Bank to deepen the entrepreneurship skills of Nigerians and drive growth in the sector.

The partnership is expected to offer budding entrepreneurs access to finance, capacity building, networking opportunity and ecosystem development.

Speaking at the signing of the partnership in Lagos recently, Olawale Anifowose, managing director at GEN Nigeria said, “This partnership means that the work we are doing at GEN can be scaled. For the better part of our activities at GEN Nigeria, we only focus on three or four states, but with this partnership, we are able to scale it to 20 locations and that is very significant for us because we want to make the resources and reach more accessible for Nigerians.”

Under this partnership, GEN Nigeria and Providus Bank will collaborate on various activities, including entrepreneurship programmes: Together, we implement entrepreneurship programmes that cater to the specific needs of Nigerian entrepreneurs. These programmes will focus on nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and providing access to vital resources and mentorship.

Read also: Emefiele contests DSS detention, says ‘no basis for arrest’

Under the partnership, Providus Bank will extend financial support to GEN Nigeria’s entrepreneurship initiatives, enabling the organisation to scale its impact and reach a wider network of entrepreneurs across the country. This support will include grants, investment opportunities, and access to financial services tailored for entrepreneurs.

According to Oluwadamilola Feyide, team lead, strategic partnership and business development, Providus Bank, “As part of this one-year strategic partnership, GEN Nigeria and Providus Bank will join forces to further enhance the entrepreneurial landscape in Nigeria.”

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both organisations to foster innovation, provide capacity-building opportunities, and create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive.

“We are excited about the potential impact this partnership will have on the Nigerian entrepreneurial ecosystem and look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring. Together, we will empower entrepreneurs, create job opportunities, and contribute to building a prosperous and innovative Nigeria”, she said.