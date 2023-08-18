Propak organise symposium to explore growth opportunities in West Africa’s manufacturing industry

Propak West Africa has announced its readiness to launch the ‘Propak West Africa 2023 conference’, which seeks to provide a platform for players in the manufacturing industry to address the woes and challenges in the sector.

According to Jamie Pearson, director, marketing and operations, Propak, with this year marking the tenth edition of Propak, the conference will open sector players to new innovations and learn about new developments across the sector.

He also noted that key industry representatives from the packaging, plastics, printing and food processing industries will be present to mark the event.

“Organizers are pleased to be receiving an overwhelming amount of support from partners with Propak West Africa 2023 being sponsored by Engel, Neofyton and Leatherback.

“More than 200 of the world’s leading brands will be present at Propak this year, showcasing their newest equipment and machinery and helping visitors to source the missing link in their supply chains.

Both local and international companies from all corners of the globe have shown a real excitement for the upcoming event with all three halls now almost completely full, organizers are expecting this year’s exhibition to be the largest yet.

“Visitors will be able to gain key insight as this year’s esteemed line-up of speakers shares their expertise and knowledge across a series of presentations, interactive panel debates and technical workshops,’’ he said.

He further explained that the conference, over the past ten years has evolved into the premier platform for knowledge exchange, cross-industry networking and exploring the future of the industries it serves.

Read also: CBN launches new FX price verification system portal for importers

Companies exhibiting this year include Afra Technical Concept, Blucher, Bobst, Miele, Process & Packaging Equipment, Reifenhauser Blown Film, SACMI, Sonnex Packaging Nigeria, TetraPak West Africa and Veepee to name just a few.

“The special milestone event taking place from 12 – 14 September 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos will celebrate over a decade of growth, collaboration and innovation that Propak has achieved since inception in 2012, remaining the most trusted platform connecting the industries in the region,” he said.