‘Procold partnership with PSN to curb drug abuse, self-medication’

Marvin Lucky is the head of Procold Brand in West Africa. In this interview, he speaks on the need for Nigerians to be educated on how to identify quality medicine for better health through the help of drug administrators and medical practitioners. Excerpts:

This year, we understand that Procold is collaborating with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria. What is the goal?

As the number one brand for cold and catarrh in Nigeria for so many years, we understand that we have reached a certain level of achievement in the market. However, we still strive for the best to retain the trust in every heart of Nigerians. We believe that collaborating with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) becomes the highest achievement of any pharmaceutical brand in Nigeria and we are honoured with this collaboration.

What informed the initiative between Procold and the PSN?

Over the years, we have noticed the increased rate of wrong drug usage, drug abuse, as well as fake product usage amongst different strata of the population. Having observed this menace in society, we initiated a discussion with the PSN, and eventually we found our common ground through partnership and corporate social responsibilities to address these challenges, acknowledging PSN as a body of professional ethics and discipline.

PSN is an association hinged with the moral compass for professionalism, and discipline with the means to enhance the interest and image of the profession as precise and concise information is published for public interest and knowledge consumption. To this end, Procold has partnered with PSN to propagate adequate information to help consumers use original and effective drugs in the right proportion.

With Procold’s partnership and MoU signing with the PSN, what should Nigerians expect?

We would expect Nigerians to be more aware of the medicine they consume. It is not limited to cold medicine, but any medicine as a whole. The commitment from Procold is not only to provide the best product for every Nigerian household, but also to educate them on how they pick original, authentic, and high-quality medicine for their better health. This is a goal tied to education, information, and knowledge sharing which would help consumers and drug administrators, like medical practitioners.

What would you describe as an appropriate, original and effective use of drugs?

One example that we found in society is that it is common for Nigerians to jump to conclusions about malaria sickness whenever they get symptoms like cold, fever, and fatigue sensation without a proper medical check. We know that those symptoms might lead us to malaria, but we also need to understand that the common cold also have those similar symptoms. Procold has been encouraging people to really have a proper health check of the symptoms: consult pharmacists or doctors. If needed, go for blood tests. The bottom line is, we need to choose the right medicine. Taking the wrong medicine might give you side effects, such as liver or kidney dysfunction.

What modalities have been put in place to checkmate misuse and abuse of drugs?

Checkmating drug abuse and its effectiveness is essential to our existence in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry, and we have some ways to help bring an end to fake drugs and drug abuse. Some of these include sampling opinions on the need for appropriate drug intake and providing educative materials on why only original and prescribed drugs should be used. This would be championed using the #originalmovement conversation across various platforms.

How important is the #OriginalMovement to Procold?

Procold #OriginalMovement is a means to educate and enlighten the general public on the need to use only original, medically tested, and prescribed drugs. Having noticed the dangers posed by the consumption of harmful drugs and the adverse effect of fake drugs, at Procold, we are driven by a safe and healthy nation and would exploit all means to ensure drug-use safety and a healthy populace.

How has Procold managed threats posed by similar brands of cold remedies?

Keeping drug safety at the forefront is one of the most challenging tasks in the pharmaceutical industry. Procold has ensured that appropriate information about the drug composition is highlighted and made common knowledge to avoid adverse effects. We provide drug consumers with pertinent information. Procold, itself, is manufactured and distributed by Orange Drugs Limited as you will find all information on the pack.

How would you describe the synergy between PSN and Procold?

This, I would say, is mutually beneficial and a relationship meant for growth. PSN aims to ensure that every Nigerian gets the best possible care when it comes to health. However, Procold is dedicated to offering customers the best in pharmaceutical products and markets the original and effective cold medicine brand. Understanding this, both PSN and Procold have a fruitful synergy.

For the last 35 years, Procold has touted itself as Nigeria’s most reliable and effective treatment for cold, flu, and catarrh. How will this be sustained?

We can attribute this to our constant innovation, improvement of drug composition, our relationship with our consumers, and involvement in a number of corporate social activities which endear us to our consumers as we are interested in their health and wellness for a safe and healthy society. We know it is not an easy feat, but Procold is proud to always be a part of the better health of Nigeria and Nigerians.