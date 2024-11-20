Private sector coalition validates framework to advance Nigeria’s democracy

The coalition of the Private Sector Development for Democracy Forum (PSDdF) has validated the framework put together to advance Nigeria’s democracy and foster economic development.

The initiative convened in Nigeria by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and the American Business Council (ABC), brings together leaders from the private sector, civil society, think tanks and media and policy-making bodies to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Its main objective is to foster economic growth by advocating for the National Agenda for Democratic Strengthening (NADS).

Speaking at the validation session held in Lagos at the weekend, Andrew Wilson, executive director of CIPE, said business needs democracy and democracy needs business.

He said business needs the rule of law, stability and freedom to innovate and compete better.

“Statistically, businesses that operate in democratic societies tend to perform better than those that work in less free societies. In return, the private sector provides democracy with much-needed legitimacy and stability. Businesses create jobs and wealth, pay taxes and become a vital part of the economy,” he said.

Wilson believes the secret to getting the business operating environment right, is dialoguing with the government, identifying policy priorities, and ensuring that the government understands the needs of the private sector and can act upon them.

He said the private sector through its representative must ensure things are done right.

“We are building that democratic consensus and giving voice to the private sector. We have small businesses, the ABC and a cross-section of both policy experts and business folks,” he explained.

Also, Margret Olele, CEO of the ABC, said several organisations have committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s democracy is run smoothly.

She said the validation session has helped to move forward with things that are of key interest for the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

She said the purpose is to work together with the government to advance the cause of the National Development Plan (NDP).

Yemi Candide-Johnson, chairman of the PSDdF Sterling Committee, spoke to the priority area which focuses on strengthening democratic institutions including judiciary, media, electoral bodies and accountability agencies

He said strong democratic institutions are essential to upholding justice, ensuring transparency and maintaining public trust.

According to him, the judiciary is a pillar of stable government and there is a need to foster transparency and confidence in the system to increase public trust.

Political interference, lack of confidence in the judiciary, lack of professionalism on the part of judges, and poor capacity to interpret laws are issues should need to be addressed to protect businesses that depend on the stability of democracy.

Candide-Johnson called for judiciary independence, digitalisation of the judicial process and a full digital voter registration and election management system.

He also called for the promotion of press freedom through stronger regulations to support independent media and promote ethical journalism.

He said increased independence of accountability agencies such as EFCC and ICPC will reduce political interference and strengthen accountability.

On his part, Joe Abah, country director of Development Alternative International, said that corruption remains a major barrier to Nigeria’s democratic and economic development.

He said that strengthening anti-corruption efforts and enhancing the autonomy of accountability agencies are essential to creating a transparent and accountable government.

Abah said Nigeria must implement and encourage comprehensive corporate integrity policies that strengthen accountability within private sector organisations.

“Address inconsistency of regulations by engaging with the business community and private companies in formulating regulations and laws that impact on businesses.

“We need to encourage private sector entities to actively participate in the national anti-corruption coalition to foster a shared commitment to ethical business practices,” he said.

Abah explained the role of capacity development and civil education in driving effective governance.

Pointing out that the public service system has fallen short of citizens’ expectations, he called for localised civil education programmes and the incorporation of democracy and citizen lessons into school curricula to better inform the people.

Nigeria is facing challenges due to overlapping land laws and insecure property rights, and to drive stability, it is essential to carry out land tenure reform.

This is why Candide-Johnson called for the harmonisation of the Land Use Act to create a unified legal framework and transparent land allocation process, set up a formal land registration system and ensure equal access to land ownership to both men and women.

