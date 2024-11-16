Seamless HR tailors solution for Nigeria’s private security sector

Customised human capital solutions are necessary for the private security sector in Nigeria, to address the unique challenges and operational demands faced by security firms.

The private security sector consists of companies and organisations that provide security services to protect property, individuals, and assets for protection against theft or other threats and serve as a critical contribution of private security firms to the overall safety and security of the nation.

This was discussed during the Private Security Industry Summit, hosted by the Association of Licensed Private Security Professionals of Nigeria (ALPSN).

The summit, themed “The Complexities of the Security Environment: The Role of Private Security in Enhancing National Security of Nigeria,” brought together industry leaders, government representatives, and security experts to discuss pressing challenges and explore innovative solutions.

Key stakeholders included Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Dr. Chris Adigwu, President of ALPSN, among others.

Oke Egbi, SeamlessHR’s Director of Embedded Finance, spoke on empowering private security companies with financial solutions. Egbi stressed the company’s focus on innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of Nigeria’s private security sector, aiming to enhance workforce stability, operational efficiency, and employee well-being.

“With the current economic uncertainties, employees are grappling with financial pressures that, if left unaddressed, can undermine their well-being,” Egbi stated.

“Organisations must recognise the need for flexible financial wellness programs that empower employees to navigate financial challenges confidently.

According to him, the private security sector therefore plays a vital role in maintaining safety by creating efficient payroll systems and financial wellness programs, to improve operational efficiency, reduce employee attrition, and foster a more dedicated and loyal workforce.

According to the organisers, having a collaboration between private security firms and government agencies is essential to share intelligence, coordinate responses, and develop comprehensive security strategies.

“Our commitment is twofold: to enhance cash flow efficiency for private security companies and to expand financial access for their employees. Over the years, we’ve observed that delayed payments and complex payroll processes hinder stability within the security industry.

“With our payroll financing options and bulk salary payment solutions, security firms can operate seamlessly, reduce attrition, and ultimately foster a more loyal and dedicated workforce,” she added.

Dr. Chris Adigwu, President of ALPSN, praised SeamlessHR’s contributions, stating, “SeamlessHR’s technology solutions empower our private security companies to focus on their core mission by making workforce management simple, efficient, and impactful. With such tools, security firms can achieve operational stability, which is essential to their role in national security.”

