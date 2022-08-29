Polo introduces Franck Muller to Nigerian market

Polo has announced its partnership with Franck Muller, leading Swiss watch brand, as the brand’s official partner and retailer in the West African region.

John Obayuwana, managing director of Polo, expressed great delight about the new strategic partnership and its inherent mutual benefit for both organisations. For over three decades, Polo has been at the forefront of proffering the ultimate luxury experience to its most discerning clients. Today, it has not only proven to be Africa’s leading purveyor of luxury, but also a key stakeholder in the West African economic market with its long-standing partnership with the world’s most illustrious watch brands.

Most notably distinguished by their complicated movements, Franck Muller watches are known to be one of the most complex creations in Haute Horlogerie and are synonymous with beautiful finishing and unique designs in their extraordinary models such as the Crazy Hours, the Giga Tourbillon, the Aeternitas Mega and most recently the Grand Central Tourbillon.

Speaking on the partnership, Jennifer Obayuwana, executive director, Polo, said, “We are pleased to be partnering with such a brand as Franck Muller for the exclusive distribution, retail and after-sales service for the brand in Nigeria. Polo is well known for its incredible in-house capabilities and impeccable after-sales service. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our promise of exceptional service to our clients”.

“Franck Muller’s outstanding products and creativity, coupled with our vast knowledge of the Nigerian market, will go a long way in boosting this partnership”, she continued.

Polo is Nigeria’s leading luxury goods company and the exclusive retailer with the world’s most prestigious Swiss watch brands; Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, IWC, Omega, and Montblanc accessories and jewellery brands like Messika, Yoko London, among others.