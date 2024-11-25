Phillips Consulting fosters digital transformation across sectors to drive sustainable growth

…recognises innovative organisations

Determined to drive sustainable economic growth, Phillips Consulting (pcl.) has fostered digital transformation across sectors through the promotion of digital excellence in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2024 Digital Jurist Awards held in Lagos recently, Olawanle Moronkeji, chief operating officer of pcl., said it fosters collaboration across sectors towards advancing digital transformation initiatives.

Moronkeji said the awards will continue to serve as a platform for recognising and promoting digital excellence in Nigeria, fostering a culture of innovation and sustainable growth.

Presenting a keynote speech themed, ‘Digital Transformation: Building Sustainable Platforms for The Future,’ Juliet Ehimuan, founder/CEO of Beyond Limits Africa, said technology has a transformative power that can drive sustainable growth across sectors.

Ehimuan explained the importance of building sustainable platforms that enable organisations to gain and maintain a competitive edge.

She explained that a sustainable digital transformation must be robust, resilient, fast, easy to navigate, scalable, continuously improving, and secure.

She added that technology is only as good as its application because it is useful now and in the future.

Through the Digital Jurist programme, the consulting firm gauges the effectiveness and usefulness of customer-facing websites and other digital platforms in Nigeria, taking into consideration the evolution of websites and the diversification of customer channels in the digital economy.

The digital jurist also assesses the digital touchpoints of organisations in 10 sectors including financial services, insurance, telecommunication, aviation, state governments, and government parastatals.

Meanwhile, Jason Ikegwu, partner digital technology consulting of pcl., said the Jurist assessed digital touch points of 338 organisations and conducted assessments across 10 sectors over the last 17 years.

“The evaluation tool is continually updated to ensure its effectiveness and relevance within the current digital landscape before presenting the awards to the winners,” he said.

The awards were presented to outstanding organisations that have made significant strides in digital excellence including Access Bank, recognised for Best Digital and Best Website in the Commercial Bank sector, and Ecobank, named Best Web Portal.

Polaris Bank was awarded Best Mobile App, and Zenith Bank was honoured for Best Social Media.

In the fintech sector, Interswitch Limited was named Best Digital, and eTranzact International Limited was given Best Website.

Paga secured the title for Best Web Portal while Piggyvest was named Best Mobile App and Best Social Media.

In the Microfinance Bank sector, Moniepoint was recognised for Best Digital and Best Website, with Kuda Bank taking the award for Best Social Media.

In the category of merchant banks, FBN Quest Merchant Bank was named the Best Digital and Best Website while Coronation Merchant Bank received the award for Best Social Media.

In the telecoms sector, MTN Nigeria was awarded Best Digital, Best Website, and Best Social Media while Airtel Nigeria won Best Mobile App.

For government parastatals, the Bank of Industry won Best Digital and Best Website awards while the Central Bank of Nigeria was recognised for having Best Social Media.

For the insurance sector, Leadway Assurance was awarded Best Digital and Best Website while AXA Mansard Insurance won Best Social Media.

Airpeace was recognised for Best Digital and Social Media in the aviation sector and Ibom Air won Best Website.

In the betting sector, Bet9ja was awarded Best Digital and Best Social Media while BetWinner took home the award for Best Website.

Akwa Ibom won Best Digital, Best Website, and Best Social Media in the State government category.

Share